Victoria’s Secret lingerie collection to open Styleweek

Male and female semifinalists or The Top Model Caribbean Competition. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Global fashion brand Victoria’s Secret will for the first time showcase a runway collection in Trinidad and Tobago to open Styleweek Caribbean Fashion Collections at NAPA’s Lord Kitchener Auditorium on September 5 at 6 pm.

A media release said, the collection of lingerie and swimwear will be showcased by TT foreign-based supermodels and finalists of Coco Velvet’s Top Model Caribbean Competition with fashion accessories by Parfois and faces by Sacha Cosmetics.

Founded in 1977 by Roy Raymond, a Stanford graduate who felt that traditional department stores were unwelcoming to men shopping for lingerie for their wives; the first VS store was opened in San Francisco. In 1982 the company was sold to Leslie Wexner, founder of The Limited and under Wexner’s leadership the brand rapidly expanded into malls and airports, becoming the largest lingerie retailer in the United States with sales reaching US$1 billion in the early 1990s. First Retail Group manages the brand’s franchise in TT with two stores in Gulf City Mall and The Falls at West Mall, the release said.

Styleweek Caribbean 2025 is presented by Office of the Prime Minister Sport & Culture Fund, Ministry of Culture & Community Development, NALIS, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, TTT and Sweet 100 FM.

Tickets are available at NAPA box office and 212 stores nationwide. Platinum VIP All-access tickets include free entry to Top Model after party at The Deck On D Avenue.

For more info visit the Facebook event pages: Caribbean Resort Styleweek and Top Model Trinidad & Tobago or Coco Velvet International on Instagram