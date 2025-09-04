Venezuelan minister on US 'lethal strike': Video is fake

Marco Rubio -

Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez has described the video supposedly of the "lethal strike" on the "narco-trafficking" boat as fake, adding that the "artificial intelligence-generated" footage lacked realistic details.

"It seems that Marco Rubio continues to lie to his president (Donald Trump): after leading him into a dead end, he now offers him a video with AI as 'proof' (thus proven)," the minister wrote on his Telegram channel and on Instagram on the night of September 2.

Ñáñez was referring to the announcement by the US government that, earlier on September 2, the US military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organisation.

The "strike" killed the 11 people on board the vessel, whom US President Donald Trump claimed were all members of the Venezuela-based transnational criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua (TDA).

In denouncing the video, Ñáñez also attached a technical analysis to support his claim.

He added that, based on the artificial intelligence platform Gemini, it's very likely that it was created using AI.

He said there were multiple pieces evidence suggesting that it was AI-generated.

He cited the "simplified, almost cartoonish animation than a realistic representation."

It also highlighted the presence of "motion artefacts," adding that the water behaviour appears "very stylised and unnatural."

He said this type of video, often referred to as a deepfake, is becoming increasingly common. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including entertainment, disinformation or artistic expression.

The minister concluded: "Enough of Marco Rubio's encouragement of war and attempts to stain President Donald Trump's hands with blood."

Several media outlets in Venezuela and other Latin American countries reported on the minister's post, including Data Urgente, Impacto Venezuela, and Telesur.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also commented on the strike.

On September 2, in a post on Fox News on X, Rubio said cartels were in for a rude awakening.

He claimed the particular drugs were probably heading to Trinidad or some other country in the Caribbean, at which point they would contribute to the instability those countries were facing.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar continued to throw her support behind the US, praising them for their stance on traffickers.

She said she had no sympathy for traffickers and suggested that the US military should "kill them all violently."