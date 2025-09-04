Turks and Caicos to host inaugural CaribCon in October

Omega Simmons, founder of SOS Media -

This October, the Turks and Caicos Islands will host the inaugural CaribCon, a groundbreaking gathering designed to showcase Caribbean culture, content, and creativity while connecting the region’s most dynamic voices in media, influence, and innovation.

Scheduled for October 23-26, at The Shore Club Resort in Long Bay, Providenciales, CaribCon will bring together influencers, content creators, media professionals, marketers, and brands from across the Caribbean and diaspora to learn, connect, and collaborate, said a media release.

The event is the vision of Omega Simmons, founder of SOS Media, whose Bahamian roots and Turks and Caicos heritage fuel her passion for Caribbean culture and creativity. CaribCon was created as a bold platform to fuel the growth of the Orange Economy in the Caribbean, positioning the Turks and Caicos Islands as a vibrant hub of cultural and creative influence.

“The Turks and Caicos Islands is celebrated worldwide for its pristine beaches and luxury tourism, but what the world should also see is the richness of our creative community. Our singers, storytellers, designers, and digital creators stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of the Caribbean. Hosting CaribCon here is about showing that Turks and Caicos is not only a premier tourism destination, but also a hub where culture, creativity, and innovation can thrive.

“Our region is known for its music and dance, but we are also comedians, innovators, designers, thespians, visual artists, storytellers, and digital creators. CaribCon is not just about showcasing talent; it’s about access. It’s about building bridges to global industries, so that our creatives are not only celebrated, but also supported, empowered, and positioned to monetise their craft on the world stage. This is the piece we’ve been missing, and that’s the heart of why CaribCon exists,” said Simmons.

CaribCon will feature four days of immersive programming, including dynamic panels, hands-on workshops, live brand activations, a TikTok Turks and Caicos Takeover, curated networking opportunities, and cultural showcases that celebrate the region’s unique spirit, the release said.

All of this will unfold against the stunning backdrop of the Turks and Caicos Islands, home to the world-famous, award-winning Grace Bay Beach. The setting provides an ideal stage for participants to immerse themselves in both innovation and inspiration, with the islands’ natural beauty enhancing the cultural and creative energy of the event.

Attendees can expect to be inspired by bold voices shaping the future of media and influence, connect with creators, communicators, and brands, discover innovative ways to monetise creativity and expand their platforms, and participate in a movement dedicated to amplifying Caribbean creativity on the global stage.

Registration for CaribCon opened September 1.

For more info e-mail: contact@caribcon.co