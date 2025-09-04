TTPost working with global postal services to restore US-bound delivery

TTPost's head office at Golden Grove, Piarco. - File photo

THE TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) says it is working with the Universal Postal Union, the Caribbean Postal Union, and other global postal operators to resume accepting postal items destined for the US.

While unable to provide a resumption date, TTPost told Newsday, “TTPost is committed to a resumption in the shortest possible timeframe.

“There are several local and international stakeholders involved, and to protect our customers and the organisation, detailed and thorough assessments and consultations are being conducted to secure a resumption.”

TTPost said it continued to operate its Humming Bird Express International Courier Service, which is a partnership with DHL.

“If the landscape internationally necessitates any changes with that service, TTPost will advise its customers.”

The temporary suspension was announced after the US government issued an executive order eliminating the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued at US$800 or less. The order said all international postal items containing goods destined for the USA, regardless of value, will be subject to customs duties.

The postal services of other Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados, and Bermuda have also suspended US-bound mail.