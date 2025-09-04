TTOC builds towards global events with 2nd edition of beach v-ball camp

TT's Jeremiah Jankey (third from left) and Michael Burkett (fourth from left) take their places on the podium after winning the boys' under-18 competition at the CAZOVA Beach Volleyball Tournament at Courland Beach Sports Arena, Black Rock, Tobago on August 30. Photo courtesy NORCECA -

OVER 50 athletes from eight different countries had a fruitful time in the sun and sand when the second edition of a beach volleyball development camp was held at the Courland Beach Sports Arena in Black Rock, Tobago from August 27-30.

The four days of “intensive training, spirited competition and regional collaboration” were made possible through a partnership between the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA), as well as the TT Volleyball Federation.

According to a September 2 TTOC release, “the primary goal of the training camp was to nurture and develop young beach volleyball talent across the Caribbean, equipping athletes with the technical skills, discipline and exposure needed to excel on the international stage.”

It said strong emphasis was placed on readying the youngsters for regional beach volleyball tours, world championships, the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and the Youth Olympic Games whose next edition will be held in Dakar, Senegal from October 31-November 13, 2026. The camp formed part of CAZOVA’s ongoing development programme.

The eight competing countries: Aruba, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Haiti, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, TT and US Virgin Islands put their skills to the test in the tournament component of the camp from August 29-30. This component featured under-18 tournaments in the female and male categories with teams getting the chance to earn crucial ranking points.

TTOC secretary general Annette Knott saw the positive strides being made with the second staging of the developmental camp.

“This initiative reflects the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. By investing in the development of our young athletes and strengthening partnerships across the region, we are building not only future champions but also well-rounded individuals who can inspire their communities,” Knott said. “The TTOC is proud to support this important step towards Lima 2027 and beyond.”

TT boys spike to gold in U-18 tourney

In the boys’ under-18 tournament in Black Rock, the TT team of Michael Burkett and Jeremiah Jankey emerged victorious on August 30 after defeating Cayman Islands in a gripping three-set encounter in the final. In the first set, Burkett and Jankey got a commanding 21-10 win over the Cayman Islands’ pair of William Duty and Dylan Lynee, before the latter team stormed back to take the second set 21-18. The third and final set didn’t disappoint and it was the TT boys who had the final say as they won it 16-14 to clinch the overall match 2-1.

Earlier, Burkett and Jankey got a comfortable 21-7, 21-8 victory over the US Virgin Islands team of Makeo Frederick and Zayden Turner in the quarters, with a 21-16, 21-12 win coming against Martinique brothers Elowan and Noah Choux in the semis.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ under-18 draw, the TT pair of Bianca Perkins and Sadie Torkar placed fifth after getting a three-sets victory against the St Kitts and Nevis pair of Celina Alwani and Shaylee Pinney in the fifth place playoff.

Earlier, despite their best efforts, Perkins and Torkar lost their quarterfinal battle against the Aruba team of Nayah Alisha Whitfield and Davy-Ann Eduards who eventually lost in straight sets in the final to Barbados’ Janica Grant and Destiny Layne.

The TTOC thanked sponsors such as A.S. Brydens, Blue Waters, HADCO, Massy Distribution and Puma for playing their roles in the execution of the development camp.