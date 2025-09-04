Tread carefully madam PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: If media reports are accurate, our prime minister would have congratulated the US for its military strike on a so-called drug vessel and would have told the US to, "kill them all violently."

I understand where the prime minister is coming from. Drugs, especially cocaine which is mass produced on the South American continent, have been a global scourge for decades leading to untold suffering, crime, violence and death.

Our country has not been immune to the deleterious effects of the illegal drug trade, so I truly get where Mrs Persad-Bissessar is coming from, especially given that crime, including those fuelled by the drug trade, has been a political hot potato.

However, the prime minister would do well to remember that she is not Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a private citizen, voicing a personal opinion over a cup of tea in the privacy of her home.

She is the head of government and representative of all Trinidad and Tobago in the global village. Therefore, her utterances carry serious weight and reflects the entire country and will be viewed as such by world leaders.

While I am sure the White House would undoubtedly be very pleased by this strong show of support by our prime minister, there are many including in Caricom and Latin America who are not buying the narrative being sold that this is strictly a military exercise aimed at eradicating the narco-trade.

If, what President Trump says is true, why only now is he and America acting so forcefully, and, more importantly, why such a show of force against Venezuela when America's guns and bombs should really be aimed at Colombia which is where the majority of the world's cocaine is manufactured.

Is this military bristling more about engineering regime change in Caracas than blowing up drug boats?

America is no friend of Nicolas Maduro and his Chavista government. It's no secret that America views Maduro's presidency as illegitimate but deems him a wanted criminal.

My question simply is: why is our prime minister so intent on inserting TT into this tiff between the US and Venezuela? She would do well to understand that diplomacy – especially in these tense times the world finds itself in – trumps sabre-rattling and gun-talk, especially when the TT army could be easily swatted aside if señor Maduro ever gets annoyed enough to send soldiers and war planes to Trinidad.

Yes, the US would most likely come to our aid, but by then, Maduro's military might could easily rain down unimaginable death and destruction to TT especially given that Venezuela is a mere six nautical miles away.

Caution, restraint and diplomacy are what is needed. Suffice it to say, the PM and her Cabinet members can easily jump into helicopters and flee if Spanish bombs begin falling on us. We the average citizens cannot.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando