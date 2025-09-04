The Mighty Corbeau lands at Little Carib Theatre

Errol "Blood" Roberts. -

THE award-winning play, The Mighty Corbeau, will be brought to life in a special dramatic reading at the Little Carib Theatre on September 5, 6, and 7.

Directed by Wendell Etienne, the limited engagement will feature a powerhouse cast of stage veterans and celebrated artistes.

A media release said, written by Trinidad and Tobago’s own Julien Marvin Neaves, the play was the winner of the BBC World Service and British Council’s latest International Radio Playwriting Competition.

Re-written for the stage, the play is set in contemporary Trinidad and the drama explores themes of identity, love, and memory through the lens of a long-standing rivalry between two calypso legends, Brian “The Mighty Cocrico” Gonzales and Lord Morpheus.

The story follows Brian as he is spurred into reviving his career by news that his rival is to receive a national award, a quest that is threatened by an unseen force that endangers him and his family.

“This play is a magnificent example of how a powerful story can resonate through the sheer talent of the actors and the strength of the words on the page,” said Etienne. “Our cast, which includes the likes of Errol "Blood" Roberts and Kurtis Gross, is ready to bring Julien’s compelling drama to life in an intimate and powerful way.”

The cast also features Rachel Bascombe, Alvin Fortune, Cindy F Daniel, Serran Clarke, Omar Jarra and Jayna McDonald Jarra, said the release.

All showtimes are at 6 pm.

Proceeds go to medical expenses for Candace Spence and The Alzheimer's Association.

For further info and tickets call 360-9199 or 724-7957