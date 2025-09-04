Tancoo’s tone sets budget temperature

Finance Minister and Fyzabad MP Davendranath Tancoo, makes his contribution during a Parliament session. - FILE PHOTO/ Angelo Marcelle

IN WHAT could be a big blow to small businesses, the national postal service, TTPost, on August 29 suspended the duty-free export of goods to the US.

The abrupt move was precipitated by the White House’s abolition of the "de minimis exemption," which allowed items valued at US$800 or less to enter without duty.

It’s the perfect example of what Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo is up against as the financial year ends and he prepares to unveil the new UNC government’s first budget.

After an early fumble over property tax refunds, the minister has learned his lesson. He has kept his cards close to his chest.

His tenacious mid-year review, which by its nature maintained the trajectory set by the last government, disclosed little in terms of a shift in approach to management of the treasury.

Reached for comment on a range of issues, the Fyzabad MP has been coy or otherwise general.

On the firing of a central bank governor, he declined to give reasons in Parliament.

On forex, he has dropped breadcrumbs and suggested there will be "fallout" in terms of banking personnel.

Obligations to public sector workers will be met, he has assured, but how so has not been specified.

In contrast, Mr Tancoo’s carefully timed Independence Day greeting was revealing.

"Our country’s development and economic success must not only be measured by what the country produces as its gross domestic product (GDP) but by how it benefits all our citizens.

"In this regard, while there is much to celebrate, we cannot ignore the pressing challenges we face on many fronts."

Of note is the minister’s tone. Economic indicators like GDP levels, foreign reserves and debt ratios have long been used to gauge performance.

The UNC itself has pointed to such indicators to critique the management style of the PNM. Such figures are essential. But a gap has opened between them and the experience of ordinary citizens.

Here, Mr Tancoo departs from his predecessors in admitting this. Tempered by his acknowledgement of challenges ahead, this may well be a precis of the entire budget to come.

His further statement that progress requires "clear goals, tough decisions, focused effort and unwavering resolve" may be a sign that a bold blueprint for the economy is coming.

Such a blueprint from the state, as opposed to a time-worn yet ineffective reliance on private-sector resilience, is badly needed.

This will be the minister’s first budget, but he is hardly operating from a clean slate.

Colm Imbert’s recent questioning of the fate of loan arrangements for works being reportedly diverted to pay salaries is a case in point.

The former finance minister sees no irony in raising an issue that exposes the fact that a decade of PNM practices and pre-existing conditions might encumber the new administration.

Much has been kicked into the long grass. This, too, will be a big part of Mr Tancoo’s task as he sets forth a pathway to 2026.