Support for National Gated Community policy

Khadijah Ameen -

THE EDITOR: I wholeheartedly support the Cabinet’s decision to establish an inter-ministerial committee to develop a National Gated Community Policy and Guidelines.

This is a prompt and responsible initiative in the face of rising community concerns over crime. As Minister Khadijah Ameen highlighted, while informal efforts like those in Valsayn and Penal have demonstrated citizens’ desire to protect their neighbourhoods, they also underscored the necessity for a consistent, legally sound framework.

Bringing together representatives from key ministries including planning, economic affairs and development; works and infrastructure; health; public utilities; agriculture; the Attorney General’s Office; local government bodies, and the Tobago House of Assembly reflects a comprehensive, collaborative approach.

By co-ordinating across these critical sectors, the government ensures that security goals align with public utilities, legal rights, infrastructure integrity, and agricultural considerations.

Importantly, positioning this policy alongside the government’s Stand-Your-Ground legislation signals a broader commitment to empowering citizens both individually and collectively to defend themselves and their communities, while remaining within the bounds of the law.

Overall, this policy initiative exemplifies thoughtful governance: recognising citizens’ need for safety, addressing legal ambiguity, and designing solutions through cross-sector collaboration. I commend this move as a balanced step toward safer, empowered communities.

ANEIL J SEERATTAN

Trincity