St Lucia Kings end TKR's perfect run at home in CPL

Akeal Hosein of Trinbago Knight Riders is bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi of St Lucia Kings during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 3, 2025 in Tarouba. - (CPL T20)

THE perfect home run for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) came to a screeching halt as defending Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League champions St Lucia Kings broke the hearts of the thousands who turned up clad in red at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on September 3.

TKR were hoping to win their fifth game on the trot at home, but a disappointing batting display gave the TT franchise no chance of maintaining their unbeaten streak.

The home team could only muster 109 all out in 18.1 overs and in response, Kings rushed to 112/3 in 11.1 overs.

It was expected to be a much closer contest between the two sides as TKR and Kings are the frontrunners in the tournament, first and second, respectively, heading into the match.

The victory meant the Kings leapfrogged TKR in the standings. Both teams have 12 points and have qualified for the playoffs, but the Kings have a superior net run rate.

Chasing the modest total, the Kings lost Johnson Charles early for one as Sunil Narine got the breakthrough.

Tim Seifert, one of the leading batsmen in the tournament, continued his onslaught this campaign, racing to 36 off 17 balls.

Seifert, with some help from Ackeem Auguste, helped the Kings reach 50 in just 5.1 overs.

Auguste, who has grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed, settled quickly and struck a couple of boundaries.

Seifert, one of two batsmen to score a century in the tournament, was dismissed when he was caught at the mid-wicket fence for 36 off 19 balls.

Auguste's cameo ended when he was out leg before to Narine for a quick 28 off 18 deliveries.

Despite the fall of wickets, the Kings maintained their impressive run rate with Roston Chase and Tim David at the crease.

Chase ended on 27 not out and David was unbeaten on 17 as Kings leaped to the top of the table. Narine bagged 2/28 in four overs.

Earlier, it was not an ideal start for TKR. Colin Munro and Alex Hales have formed one of the most prolific opening partnerships in this campaign. That was not the case this time around as the Kings silenced the boisterous crowd as Munro was caught at deep square leg in the second ball of the innings for duck to give left-arm spinner Khary Pierre the wicket.

Darren Bravo, who did not look fluent in his last innings with 21 off 25 deliveries, was more aggressive this time around.

He struck Pierre for a four and a six, but the spinner had the last laugh as attempting another big shot Bravo could only find the short fine leg fielder.

TKR were already two wickets down with just 12 runs on the board. Trinidadian Pierre, who would have played a lot of cricket at the venue, was right at home with two quick scalps.

Hales struck a four and new batsman Nicholas Pooran belted two sixes as the situation started to look a bit brighter for the home team, but with the score on 40 the former was bowled by spinner Roston Chase for nine.

Akeal Hosein, promoted up the order, did not get time to break a sweat as he was bowled first ball by left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

The score now read 41/4 after 6.2 overs, not the kind of start TKR would have been hoping for.

Kieron Pollard and Pooran's partnership in TKR's last match helped the TT franchise post a competitive total against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Their partnership started to flourish, but it did not last as Pooran (30) found the edge to give wicketkeeper Seifert the catch and Chase another wicket.

Spin continued to wreak havoc as Shamsi bowled Russell for 12 after the latter attempted a massive heave.

At 73/6 in the 12th over, TKR were in an unfamiliar position with the middle and lower order having to dig them out a hole, a deep one.

Shamsi could not stay out of the action as Pollard failed to read the spin of a Shamsi delivery and was bowled for 14. Shamsi tried to mimic the celebration of Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir as he ran to the boundary.

Shamsi seemed fired up, pointing at the Kings' staff, including coach Daren Sammy.

The TKR fans got something to cheer about in the 17th over, as Terrance Hinds struck pacer David Wiese for four down to long off and in the same over Nathan Edward just cleared the outstretched hands of Pierre on the long-on boundary to add six more to the total.

The joy for the TKR fans was only for brief moments as Hinds (seven) and Narine (one) both fell to fast bowler Delano Potgieter in the 18th over.

TKR failed to bat out the 20 overs as Edward was the last man out for 17. The total of 109 by TKR is by far the lowest score for the TT franchise this year.

The Kings spinners had a field day, combining to take seven wickets as Shamsi (3/12), Chase (2/19) and Pierre (2/31) proved a handful for TKR. Potgieter picked up 2/6 in his only over.

TKR will play Amazon Warriors in their next match on September 6 in Guyana.

Summarised scores:

TKR 109 (18.1 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 30, Nathan Edward 17; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/12, Roston Chase 2/19, Khary Pierre 2/31, Delano Potgieter 2/6) vs ST LUCIA KINGS 112/3 (11.1 overs) (Tim Seifert 36, Ackeem Auguste 28, R Chase 27 not out; Sunil Narine 2/28). Kings won by seven wickets.