Shastri Maharaj presents Changes in the Landscape

She Run Away -

Horizons Art Gallery presents its latest exhibition by acclaimed artist Shastri Maharaj: Changes in the Landscape. Following the success of his 2023 exhibition Countryside, Maharaj returns with a compelling new body of work that expands on one of his most celebrated themes.

A true icon of Trinidad and Tobago’s art world, Maharaj has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s premier artists. In 2019, he was awarded the National Gold Medal for Visual Arts, an honour that recognised a distinguished career spanning over four decades. His influence reaches far beyond local shores, with exhibitions in Canada, Cuba, Germany, and throughout TT, as well as hosting workshops in Chile and Mumbai. Notably, he was appointed by the Indian High Commission to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, and he has received both the Mere Desh Art Award and the San Fernando Arts Council Award for his invaluable contribution to the arts in TT.

Maharaj’s work has evolved through numerous styles over the years, yet the landscape, particularly the rural landscape has remained at the heart of his vision. In Changes in the Landscape, he builds upon his iconic explorations of women within their environments, reimagining familiar spaces through striking shapes and vibrant colours.

Maharaj says, “This body of work is a continuation of the woman in the landscape series. Environments have now been modified in terms of shapes and colours. It is my ongoing investigation of redefining our matriarchs within their spaces.”

With over 40 years of international experience, Maharaj continues to shape Caribbean art with work that is rooted in local culture yet speaks to a wider audience. Changes in the Landscape is another milestone in his remarkable career.

The exhibition opened on September 2 at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James and will be available for viewing until September 13 from 8.30 am-5 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or 280-3058.