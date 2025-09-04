Select Navin Bidaisee for WI

Navin Bidaisee. -

THE EDITOR: The discussion about Dwayne Bravo taking over the reins as West Indies head coach should not even be a topic at CWI board level or the rumshop, rest that talk right away.

However, the true concept of meritocracy and the CWI breakout league bore fruit in this year’s CPL, as exemplified by 25-year-old Navin Bidaisee. Nicholas Pooran will not be missed.

CWI should not be running behind anybody to play for West Indies, as fast as players retire, give opportunities to others who have toiled domestically to represent the men in maroon.

West Indies need a stronger middle order that can rotate strike and deliver wickets between overs 8-14. Navin Bidaisee has proven to be that player who can do just that. He can open the batting too. When is a good time for players to make their debuts?

Players should be eligible for senior selection from age 17; we should not be waiting till players reach 30 and up to make their debuts. Now is the best time.

We have a Nepal series coming up, and a New Zealand series. I am calling on CWI to select players based on performance rather than status. Navin has earned this; his humility, technique, intelligence, discipline, and work ethic are the ideal personality needed for the West Indies to return to greatness.

Fabian Allen as well, he is a shout for a recall to the team. He should be in the squad for the India series as well. The same way we found Shamar Joseph, we now have Navin Bidaisee, and there are many more who are waiting to be discovered.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas