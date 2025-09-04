Princes Town woman, 20, dies in accident

Relatives and police look on following an early-morning accident on the M1 Tasker Road, Princes Town, on September 4. The accident claimed the life of Naomi Ramnarine, 20, of Rio Claro. - Photo by Innis Francis

A 20-year-old Princes Town woman is the country's latest road fatality after she lost her life in an early-morning accident along the M1 Tasker Road, Princes Town, on September 4.

Naomi Ramnarine of Libertville, Rio Claro, was one of two passengers of a blue Nissan Frontier driven by her boyfriend.

She was in the front passenger seat while her boyfriend's stepmother was seated in the back. The pickup collided with another car.

Mourning the loss of their only daughter, Ramnarine's parents, Parbudial and Naseem, were at the scene of the accident on September 4 as the pickup was being taken away by a wrecker.

They said she was on the way to the airport to pick up a relative.

Naseem said Ramnarine's boyfriend called shortly before 5 am, informing them they were involved in an accident with another driver.

"I say 'serious thing?' He said, 'Yes, Naomi can't breathe.' With that, I couldn't talk. I give my husband the phone."

She recalled spending the last few hours with Ramnarine before she left for the airport, saying they spent the night making jokes and laughing.

Parbudial said his daughter worked at a Chinese restaurant, hoping to save enough money to one day get a place of her own and get married.

"That's my only daughter," he said as he and his wife broke into tears.

"God only gave me two daughters. One died with heart, and this one now. She was a very loving child."

Newsday understands Ramnarine's boyfriend, his stepmother and the driver of the other vehicle were taken for medical treatment.

Ramnarine is the second young woman to lose her life in a road accident this week.

On September 3, Lysanne Julien, 19, was killed when the Honda Vezel she was commuting in got into an accident in Port of Spain with a PTSC bus around 4 am.

The impact caused the Vezel to lose control, hit a traffic light and utility pole, and flip onto its side before landing on the pavement.

Julien, the three other passengers and driver were taken to hospital. She was pronounced dead around 5 am.