Port of Spain prison to be decommissioned after 268 years

The Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Port of Spain Prison will be decommissioned and prisoners transferred to the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said.

The announcement came during a post-cabinet media briefing on September 4.

"The Port of Spain Prison was built in 1757 at a time when the prisons were referred to as a 'holding pen' long before light bulbs were even invented. Today, after 268 years later, the United National Congress government, led by the Honourable Prime Minister Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken the historical decision to decommission the Port of Spain Prison."

Alexander said the facility has been condemned by courts as being unfit for housing prisoners and has cost the state millions of dollars in damages for breaches of the constitutional rights of persons. Furthermore, he said the prison is an eyesore.

"When you come into TT, on arrival here, and you got to the city people take you to the prison. They often ask you, 'You have persons in there?' and the answer is yes."

Instead, he said the government will invest in a new, modern and state-of-the-art facility to house and rehabilitate the prisoners. As a result of this decision, he said the state will no longer need to pay the prisoners to house them in the sub-human and degrading facilities.

Alexander said the government has the support of the chambers of commerce and the business community within Port of Spain.

"This is long overdue."

He said the move will be done in four phases and will see prisoners moved to the MSP.