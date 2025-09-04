Need for PM's Library

-

THE EDITOR: For us and future generations, Parliament should undertake the task of establishing and maintaining libraries reflecting the life, service and philosophy of respective holders of the office of Prime Minister.

This would be a laudable initiative in both the enhancement and statehood of our democratic practices and principles. This approach would go a very long way to note, observe and emulate the different personalities and workings of our nation and would be an excellent reference point for scholars, students of politics and historians.

This would be a noticeably shift from Third World politics more specific to the Caribbean platform.

As it stands, the much-touted Dr Eric Williams Library, which has been in the making for decades, since his death in 1981, remains an elusive project.

This is a great disrespect to Williams' personality, stature and service to this nation, not to mention his policies, statements and behaviour between the period 1956 to 1981.

Similar honours should be afforded to past prime ministers George Chambers, ANR Robinson, Basdeo Panday, Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Dr Keith Rowley, and yes, even Stuart Young.

It is about time we respect and honour the contributions and legacies of our past prime ministers to national development and nation-building, all done at great personal sacrifice

The Parliament should work on this project with all the urgency its demands. It should commence immediately to review the status the Dr Eric Williams Library and get ready to give it new life and meaning.

This request is being made on behalf of the people. We deserve to learn of the thoughts and workings of our leaders through the establishment of these libraries, as there are no other means to grasp the inner thoughts of leadership, or no leadership, or sometimes both.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo