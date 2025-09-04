Minister Watts talks development with volleyball execs

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, centre, with TT Volleyball Federation president Daymian Stewart, left, and first vice president and senior women's head coach Deon Hutchinson. -

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts met with Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) executives on September 2 to discuss the future of the sport, with particular focus on athlete welfare, financial support, and long-term development.

The talks, held at the Minister’s office, brought together senior officials of the TTVF, including first vice president and senior women’s head coach Deon Hutchinson.

Hutchinson praised national athletes for their determination and sacrifices in keeping the nation’s flag flying at regional and international competitions.

He said that while volleyball has made encouraging strides in recent years, stronger and more sustainable support systems are still needed.

Minister Watts stressed that athlete development remains his top priority. He outlined a vision where the Ministry plays a hands-on role in helping young talent pursue their goals, particularly those who lack resources at home. By strengthening grassroots structures and extending assistance directly to athletes, Watts said more young men and women will be able to maximise their potential and represent the country on the global stage.

He also highlighted the importance of policies such as the grandparents’ law in expanding the national talent pool, while pointing to Tobago’s potential as a sport tourism hub. Hosting international-standard tournaments locally, he said, would benefit both athletes and communities.

The Ministry confirmed that volleyball has already received recent financial support, with additional requests now under review. These will be considered within accountability guidelines and policy frameworks such as the Reward and Incentive Policy.

Both sides agreed to maintain close dialogue as the Ministry and the TTVF prepare for the 2026 international season, with a shared focus on strengthening volleyball, creating youth opportunities, and developing sport tourism.