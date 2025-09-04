Howai: Forex measures being 'fleshed out'

Central Bank Governor Larry Howai makes a presentation on the economy during a media engagement at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, on September 4. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

CENTRAL Bank governor Larry Howai says measures are being actively examined to address the foreign exchange (forex) shortages in Trinidad and Tobago.

He gave the commitment while speaking at a media engagement event at Central Bank on September 4.

He said the measures being considered include trying to influence forex consumption patterns in conjunction with legislative changes.

Howai was unable to offer a timeline as he said the measures were still being "fleshed out."

Hesitant to describe the issue as a "crisis," Howai said TT was in a much better place than many other countries regarding forex issues.

He also revealed that the common use of digital payment apps such as Zelle, CashApp and Apple Pay is on the horizon.

"That is a priority area for us," Howai said, before noting there are already some cash apps such as WiPay available.

He added, however, that opening the market to other apps will require proper legislative frameworks to minimise instances of fraud.