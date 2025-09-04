Holness wins third term as Jamaica's prime minister

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labor Party, celebrates his reelection in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 3 - AP PHOTO

JAMAICA Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have secured an historic third consecutive term in office, edging out the People’s National Party (PNP) in the country’s general election held on September 3.

The JLP captured 34 seats while the PNP and its leader, Mark Golding, won 29.

On September 3, at the JLP’s Belmont Road, Kingston headquarters Holness, who retained the St Andrew West Central seat, said the result was a win for Jamaica. He thanked his supporters for their trust, faith and belief in a vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous Jamaica.

The party ran on the reduction of the country’s violent crime rates, including a 43 per cent drop in killings, a good employment rate and reductions in poverty. He pledged to drastically reduce the income tax rate and double the national minimum wage.

“Prosperity doesn’t (only) mean riches. For some people, prosperity means peace… they want to live in peace. For some people, prosperity may mean their children getting to university. For some people, prosperity is a car, for others, it is a house. But for most people, it is the road (being) fixed in their community and having water in their pipes. So, we must be focussed on delivering these basic public services, which mean prosperity for so many.”

Holness also congratulated the people of Jamaica on the lack of any notable violence on election day

“This was a wonderful demonstration of the maturity of Jamaica’s political process, that we could go through such a closely fought election without any violence to speak of… and we must all give ourselves a round of applause,” he said.

Golding conceded defeat and accepted the results of the election around 11 pm.

He said, “I acknowledge and concede the results and congratulate the Jamaica Labour Party. Jamaica’s democracy is important and we must cherish it, though it sometimes brings bitter disappointment.”

Voter turnout increased slightly from its record low of 37.9 per cent in the 2020 general election, to about 38.8 per cent.