Historian at a loss over Meighoo's 'political agenda' on Eric Williams

Historian Prof Claudius Fergus inspects artefacts at Lopinot Historial Complex on August 8. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HISTORIAN Prof Claudius Fergus says he is at a loss to understand why UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo is continuing with his narrative that Dr Eric Williams is not Trinidad and Tobago's first prime minister.

Meighoo has said this view is a personal view and not a UNC position.

In a statement on September 3, Fergus said, "His agenda is obviously political, but even so, I am at a loss as to what political mileage he might have hoped to derive from deliberately distorting history."

Meighoo has argued that Barbados prime minister Grantley Adams, as leader of the short-lived West Indian Federation, was TT's first prime minister and not Williams.

Fergus said, "Barbadians have no such illusion: their first prime minister is Errol Barrow."

In this regard, he wondered if Meighoo would help Barbadians to “understand this hidden historical fact” about Grantley Adams being their real first prime minister.

Fergus argued Meighoo resolved his own dilemma when he admitted, “Grantley Adams was not the prime minister of a country called TT, because TT was not supposed to be a separate country from the West Indian Federation.”

He said Meighoo's comparison of the federation to to white settler dominions of Australia, Canada and South Africa to support his argument was wrong because he failed to mention the critical difference between the two.

"The latter consented to be governed under federal structures and were not coerced to do so by Britain."

Fergus said, "In all these white-rule dominions, the native peoples were disenfranchised."

But he added this was not the case in the British West Indian colonies.

Fergus said these colonies "enjoyed the franchise prior to the federation experiment."

In the federation, he continued, territorial governments were unwilling to cede executive power to the federal government and never agreed to federal income taxes.

Fergus disagreed with Meighoo's claim that books published by the PNM Publishing Company all made their way into the history syllabus of the 1950s and 1960s.

He also disagreed with Meighoo about these books being intended to glorify Eric Williams and the PNM."

Fergus said such a claim is "is at best, hyperbole; but coming from a scholarly authority, this is dangerous misinformation."

The push for a West Indian university, he continued, motivated Caribbean historians to begin the "Caribbeanisation of West Indian history."

Fergus said historians at that time acknowledged that the content of West Indian history was more imperialist than Caribbean-centred.

"A standard history text of the 1950s and 1960s was History of the West Indian Peoples by Carter, Digby and Murray, published by Nelson (not PNM publishing).

He suggested Meighoo could have complimented Williams for promoting local publishing at a time when metropolitan-based publishers resisted publishing material that strayed from the colonial canon of history.

Fergus said Williams' History of the People of TT was an Independence Day rush job that naturally omitted many worthy topics and inadequately treated others.

But he added it was "by no stretch of the imagination is it a glorification of the author or his political party, "

Fergus said another Williams’ locally published book, Documents of West Indian History, by its very title, could not possibly be about Williams and the PNM.

"Furthermore, it is a source book or reference book, not a class text."

Fergus said all of Williams' books "are considered invaluable contributions to the post-colonial historiography of the Caribbean."

He agreed with Meighoo that Williams could have played a role in preventing the collapse of the federation in May 1962.

"I believe that a federation of the eastern Caribbean could better serve the needs of the people than a return to insularity. "

"Meighoo’s interpretation of the status of prime minister vis-à-vis the federated units stands on shaky ground, to be generous."

Fergus made this comment in relation to Adams being the prime minister of the federation and Williams being premier of TT while it was a unit in the federation.

He said an uninformed reader of Meighoo’s claim that “a person in Nova Scotia has a premier, and a prime minister” would be inclined to think that Nova Scotia had an office for premier and another office of prime minister.

"In actuality, the constitution (of Canada, of which Nova Scotia is a part) made provision for only one prime minister for the entirety of Canada."

Fergus said, "Meighoo’s claim is almost as frivolous as saying that the President of the European Parliament is the President of France."

He added Meighoo does not support his argument by quoting Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett's congratulatory message to TT on its 63rd anniversary of independence.

Fergus said in her message, Barnett mentioned TT-Caricom relations remained strong.

Barnett, he continued, also acknowledged TT’s enduring commitment to regional integration, through its contributions to Caricom activities and decision making.

Fergus said Barnett noted some of those contributions came through TT's leadership in energy and security, with TT holding the latter responsibility within Caricom's quasi-cabinet.

He added if TT's relationship with Caricom is strong and enduring as mentioned by Barnett, Meighoo should answer certain questions.

"When did it begin? Who laid the foundation? Who was the prime minister of TT when Caricom was established?"