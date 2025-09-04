Help the most vulnerable

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I am writing on behalf of the vulnerable in our society. Even though Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit, has good intentions of serving the people, and especially making sure the vulnerable are taken care of, there are some people in the system who are very uncaring, unprofessional and not attuned to the objectives of this ministry.

The people who depend on this ministry for services include the elderly, the disabled/differently abled, the mentally challenged and others. In this context, it is down-right disgusting the way some social welfare officers or other personnel treat these groups of vulnerable people, for one reason or the other.

It appears that some workers bring their personal prejudices and biases into the ministry. I've heard complaints of how some social workers speak condescendingly and disrespectfully to their clients. It makes me wonder if there is even intentional delay in services or delays in signing-off on applications and other paperwork, in certain cases.

Some officers always seem to have excuses whenever the vulnerable complain. It's always the client's fault and not theirs.

Those ministry staffers who show no compassion and empathy for the vulnerable are clearly in the wrong profession, and should leave and allow others who fill the requirements of and have care and decency to be employed and work with the vulnerable.

There are a few simple ways to ensure more effective services are provided to the vulnerable by these officers.

These include periodic surveys carried out by neutral and professional staff at the Head Office where clients, that is, the vulnerable have a means of commenting on the service (or lack of) they have received.

This feedback can be important as it can instruct meaningful adjustments and changes.

Set up a hot-line operated by dedicated and professional staff to receive complaints on any issue including delays in provision of services to the vulnerable, and info on disrespectful officers at welfare offices or in the ministry.

Rotate social welfare officers regularly to different regions.

Serving the vulnerable is a sacred duty and we need welfare and social workers who are dedicated to the profession. I appeal to Minister Mohit to take the necessary measures to improve the system.

ROGER KELLY

Chaguanas