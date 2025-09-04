Hello World conquers Independence Cup

Jockey Dillon Khelawan rides Hello World to victory during the Arima Race Club’s Independence Day Cup, on September 1, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

JASON CLIFTON

THE Arima Discount Mart (ADM) threw their support into the horse racing circle when they sponsored the feature event on Monday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

When the field of five runners was sent by starter Wayne Campbell, it was a level break for all. As the runners passed in front of the judges for the first time, favourite Hello World narrowly pulled his way to the lead.

With the field of five going up the back stretch, favourite Hello World was joined by Sneaky Cheeky. As Hello World and Sneaky Cheeky passed the 1,000 metre pole, the pair could not be separated.

Approaching 600 metres from home, Hello World had a narrow advantage over US-bred runner Sneaky Cheeky. With a little more effort, former Champion Apprentice Tristan Phillips asked filly Sneaky Cheeky for more petrol . She willingly answered the call and joined Hello World once again.

When the top two turned for home, Hello World was able to shake off the rapid challenge of Sneaky Cheeky. He was able to kick two and a half lengths clear to take the first prize of $43,600.

After the winning trophy was presented to owner Neil Poon Tip, Mayor of Arima Baliram Maharaj indicated that it's the beginning of a partnership between Arima Discount Mart (ADM) and the Arima Race Club. Mayor Maharaj also went on to mention that he would like to see horse racing become a tourist attraction once again.

The Mayor also said, Arima is well known for the First People, Wallerfield Racing Circuit, Asa Wright Nature Centre and also Arima Savannah, where horse racing was originally held.

Champion Jockey Dillon Khelawan had four winners on the day's programme. While Tristan Phillips and Joshua Stephen had one winner. Champion Trainer John O'Brien led the trainers category with two winners.

Racing action will continue September 24 with the running of the 2025 Trinidad Derby.