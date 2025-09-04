Guardian Holdings appoints Delaney to board

Former CIBC Caribbean Ltd CEO and director Colette Delaney had been appointed to the Guardian Holdings Ltd’s board of directors.

The group said Delaney brings 40 years of experience, having held senior roles in retail, commercial, corporate banking and insurance internationally.

"We are honoured to welcome her as we continue building a strong and resilient future…she has shared her expertise on the boards of publicly traded banks and several Caribbean organisations, while actively contributing to industry bodies such as the Canadian Payments Association and Acxsys Corporation in Canada.

"Her board and industry experience reflects a deep commitment to governance and the development of the financial services sector," Guardian Group said in a media release.

For the three months ended, Guardian Holdings reported a 229 per cent profit increase, amounting to $536 million.

The group said the increase was attributed to a $651 million gain after it sold 100 per cent shares of Thoma Exploitatie BV on January 24.