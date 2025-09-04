Fisherfolk in north-west Trinidad worry about possible 'war' between US, Venezuela

Fishing pirogues docked in Cocorite on September 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FISHERMEN on Trinidad and Tobago's north-west coast say they are unbothered by the recent US strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat in the Caribbean Sea. However, they are worried about what would happen if a war were to break out between the US and Venezuela.

On September 2, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced via X (formerly Twitter) that his country had “conducted a lethal strike” on a vessel that had earlier departed from Venezuela and was allegedly being operated by a “narco-terrorist organization.” US president Donald Trump later said 11 were killed.

The strike is the first by the military convoy of warships and a nuclear submarine the US sent to the southern Caribbean region in August to fight drug cartels.

Newsday has been unable to confirm the exact location of the strike, and reports in US media have only said it took place in the Caribbean Sea, which is located to the north of TT.

Speaking with the Newsday on September 3, fishermen at the Cocorite Fishing Depot said TT fishermen based along ports in the Gulf of Paria rarely ever have reason to venture into international or even Venezuela waters.

“We don't work so far from the coast to have to worry. We operating right in the Gulf (of Paria).”

They said they believe they have no reason to fear being targeted.

“It’s only Venezuela that Trump has issues with,” said a fisherwoman. “We don't bother him.”

Noting the technology available to the US government, she added there is unlikely to be any confusion over their intention while at sea anyway.

“They must see the boat and know whether it’s a drugs boat or a fishing boat. With the kind of technology they have, they could see all of that and know everything.”

Carenage fisherfolk shared a similar sentiment as a fisherman said the majority of their colleagues are unbothered.

“Some fishermen will get horrors to go out there depending on how far they going. But we don't go that far out. Most of us ent going nowhere close to Venezuela.”

Both sets of fisherfolk believe they will have cause to be worried if a war were to break out.

“We are a small country and Venezuela is right there so if a war starts then we have problems,” said the fisherwoman.

A man nearby added, “If it have war we can't fish because we ent going out there if bombs start flying.

“Look at the type of nuclear weapons they have there. We can't even risk going right by the shore. That will surely affect us.”

A Carenage fisherman said, “If it’s a war then that is out of the question. That is a big risk you taking there. I looking to stay in my house...go out there...hah, not me nah!”

Another Cocorite fisherman pointed out that a war may lead to other unintended consequences.

“Nuclear weapons does pollute the area so that will be a problem too. And they have even more advanced nuclear weapons now so you done know what will happen to the fish.”