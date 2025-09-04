EarthBound TT hosts Foreshore cleanup

EarthBound TT is a non-profit committed to environmental stewardship, mobilising youth volunteers to remove litter and debris from the coastline. -

EarthBound TT, a non-profit committed to environmental stewardship, hosted a foreshore cleanup at the Foreshore on September 1, mobilising youth volunteers to remove litter and debris from the coastline.

A media release said, the initiative aimed to preserve marine ecosystems, promote public awareness of environmental conservation, and foster community engagement.

“Protecting our shores is not just about the environment; it’s about protecting our future,” said Taryl Thomas, co-founder and president of EarthBound TT. “We are proud to unite volunteers in hands-on action to make a visible difference in our community.”

The event is part of EarthBound TT’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, environmental education, and community service. Future activities will continue to address environmental challenges across Trinidad and Tobago.