DNA evidence clears Biche man in rape case

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

THE High Court discharged a Biche man after the state withdrew its rape indictment against him as DNA evidence excluded him as a contributor to samples taken from the crime scene.

Arnil Flemming, also known as “Stars” and “Stars Belly,” appeared before Justice Gail Gonzales and was expected to go on trial for rape, but he consented to having his DNA tested at the state's invitation.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal issued the formal discontinuance under Section 90 of the Constitution, citing the forensic results that cleared Flemming.

He appeared before Gonzales on September 4, and the matter against him was formally discharged.

Flemming had been indicted under the Sexual Offences Act, accused of raping a woman on September 29, 2012. According to the state’s case, the victim alleged she was forced into a drain and raped.

Flemming, who had maintained his innocence, was arrested shortly after the report in 2012 and reportedly told officers at the time, “Boss, me ent do that.”

Dougdeen-Jaglal’s order to discontinue proceedings noted that the DNA analysis excluded Flemming as a contributor to the DNA recovered from crime scene samples.

Josanne Forrester and Kern Young represented the state. Peter Carter represented Flemming.