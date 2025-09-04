DCP Benjamin: Police fleet not fully operational to monitor borders

Officers of the police marine and riverine unit patrol the waters off Carenage in 2021. - File photo

WITH a partially operational boat fleet, and amid a push by the US to target drug cartels operating in the Caribbean Sea basin, DCP Operations Junior Benjamin says he is in support of any move that helps Trinidad and Tobago protect its borders.

On September 2, US conducted a lethal strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea which was allegedly being operated by a narco-terrorist organisation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said via X (formerly Twitter) that the boat had earlier departed from Venezuela and in a subsequent interview claimed that the boat was “probably heading to Trinidad.”

The strike is believed to have been conducted by one of the warships the US sent to the southern Caribbean region in August to fight drug cartels.

Speaking with the Newsday on September 3, Benjamin noted the TTPS's Air and Coastal unit was currently under-resourced.

He explained two of the larger vessels in the fleet are currently in need of repair but said the police was working hard to ensure the boats are up and running as soon as possible.

“We are putting things in place to address that. So I think in a very short time those boats will be up again and going.”

He said the delays in the repair was a result of securing the parts.

“The parts are ordered from abroad and sourcing them has to be in alignment with the procurement process.”

However, Benjamin said the coastline has not been left unsecured as other vessels are being used in collaboration with the Coast Guard to secure the borders, particularly the coasts nearer to South America.

“The boats that are currently working are not necessarily suited to extremely rough waters, but the immediate coastline remains secured.”

“So we are looking at those coastal areas to strengthen the number of police officers there and also to look at the areas that, based on our intelligence, people might be wanting to enter TT, so that we can have those entry points and exit points properly manned.”

Asked about the strike on the boat, Benjamin was hesitant to address it noting it was a US government decision and police are not involved in politics.

However, speaking generally on moves to address drug trafficking in the region he said police will welcome any assistance.

“The borders are where a lot of people are coming in illegally as well as a lot of the firearms and ammunition that is affecting and fuelling the drug trade and the gangs in TT.

“Anything to give us greater security around the borders, I think that is doing a good for us.”

Benjamin was also asked to respond to comments by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who called for traffickers to be killed by the US military.

In a statement on September 2 she said, “The slaughter of our people is fuelled by evil cartel traffickers. The pain and suffering the cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers, the US military should kill them all violently.”

Benjamin, though, reiterated the police’s non-political stance adding, “We are focusing on policing and doing what we can to continue to reduce crime in TT.”

Calls to Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Daryl Daniel and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge went unanswered despite multiple calls and messages.

Newsday tried calling Daniel around 10.30 am and again at 1.22 pm. A WhatsApp message was sent at 11.57 am enquiring about resources available to defend the nation.

Additionally, Sturge was contacted at 11 am. He requested Newsday call back in an hour. Despite three follow-up calls at 12.10 pm, 1 pm, and 3 pm, no response was received. Newsday asked for an overall assessment of the TTDF's readiness and whether there have been any changes in alert status since the recent US military strike and if there is formal co-ordination between the TTDF and allied forces like the US Southern Command.

Newsday also asked Sturge to provide a message to the public regarding their safety and the Defence Force's ability to protect the public.

At a meeting on August 29, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told Sturge about the Coast Guard’s lack of assets and their lack of responsiveness when fisherfolk are in trouble.

(With reporting by Joey Bartlett)