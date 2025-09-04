Coach KG Elite go one-up in North Zone U17 basketball finals

Game one of the North Zone Under-17 best-of-three finals delivered a thriller on September 2, as Coach KG Elite stormed back from an 18-point halftime deficit to stun Spartans TT 94-86 at the Woodbrook Indoor Facility.

The reigning champions Spartans, fresh off titles at the Rising Stars AAU and Summer Hoopers Mania in Miami, looked in full control early on.

Their trademark high-tempo offence and swarming defence pushed them to a commanding 54-36 advantage at the half-time break.

But Elite, boasting several players who recently featured at the Caribbean International Shootout in Puerto Rico and the Aloysius “Loy Loy” Daniel Youth Classic in Saint Lucia, flipped the script after halftime.

Leading the charge was JJ Edwards-Caracciolo, who put on a masterclass with 38 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals. His relentless drives and defensive pressure proved too much for the Spartans to contain.

Support came from Taalib Daniel, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Josiah John-Andrew contributed 15 points during Elite’s third-quarter surge that trimmed the gap to just two. Alexie Alexis also chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds, delivering key stops in the decisive fourth quarter.

Elite’s comeback was nearly undone at the free-throw line, where they missed a whopping 27 attempts. Yet their defensive intensity and composure in the closing minutes sealed the victory.

For Spartans, Idriis Martin shone with 30 points, including four shots from beyond the arc, while Zachary Julien added 24. Star guard Williams Francis, however, was hampered by foul trouble and managed only 14 points, disrupting Spartans’ offensive flow in crunch time.

The high-energy clash left both teams battling fatigue and cramps down the stretch, but Elite’s resilience ultimately proved the difference.

With the 94-86 win, Coach KG Elite now lead the series 1-0. Game two tips off on September 4 at 7.30 pm at the same venue, where Spartans will look to bounce back and keep their title defense alive.