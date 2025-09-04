CAL suspends flights to Caracas

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has advised that flights to Caracas, Venezuela, have been suspended for September.

In a release on September 4, CAL said the announcement comes as tensions rise between Venezuela and the US once again, with military ships being positioned near the country’s border.

"This suspension of service affects flights… for September 6, 13, 20 and 27," CAL said.

It said customers who booked flights were entitled to a refund or could be booked on future flights.

CAL said it will be able to facilitate flights on other air carriers.

Tensions between Venezuela and US reached a peak late last month when the US started moving warships and troops close to the Venezuelan border to combat drug trafficking networks in the region.

A further escalation took place on September 2 when US President Donald Trump announced that a US marine strike on a vessel had killed 11 alleged gang members, transporting narcotics from Venezuela to the US and other parts of the region.