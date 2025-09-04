Cabinet approves acquisition of 25 mobile police units

Police cars at a crime scene. - File photo

The cabinet has approved the acquisition of 25 mobile police units, which will be used by national security agencies to help secure the nation, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge said.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing on September 4, Sturge said the units are about the size of a 20-foot and 40-foot shipping container and could sleep between four and 12 officers at a time.

"This first 25 will facilitate swift, strategic deployment as these units would be strategically placed in certain places around the country so that we can monitor exits and traffic going into and out of various communities so that when there is an incident such as a shooting or a burglary or a murder, the security services would be better placed to respond rapidly."

He believes this would enhance the detection and help deter criminal activity such as trafficking.

"It enables 24/7 monitoring and it would also be used as a strategic tool to assist in border control."

He said the first phase would see the units deployed to areas, which he did not name, where a "now designated terrorist entity" dwells.

"This is expected to be deployed in the coming months. We intend to have a project screening and thereafter we would have a procurement aspect of it."