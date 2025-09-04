Brazilian volleyball coach dies days after Tobago camp

Brazilian volleyball coach Paulo Roberto Moreria da Costa (red vest) looks to congratulate a participant during a beach volleyball development camp at Courland Beach Sports Arena, Black Rock, Tobago last week. - Photo courtesy TTOC

Days after sharing his expertise at the second edition of a beach volleyball development camp at Courland Beach Sports Arena in Black Rock, Tobago, Brazilian volleyball coach Paulo Roberto Moreira da Costa has passed away at 56.

Da Costa spearheaded the four-day beach development camp from August 27-30, exposing over 50 athletes from eight countries to the intricacies of the game.

The camp concluded with under-18 tournaments in both the female and male categories on August 30.

The camp was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) and the TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF). Newsday understands Da Costa died on his way back to Chile, where he served as national coach.

TTVF president Daymian Stewart, the TTOC, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) were among those who expressed shock on da Costa’s passing.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s a sad time for us. He was a very progressive coach. He took Chilean volleyball to high levels in the world,” a sombre Stewart told Newsday on September 3.

“It’s sad for us. We’re privileged he spent the last moments of his life with us and contributed to us. Our condolences go out to his family and those he impacted in the volleyball world.”

Via a social media post on September 3, the TTOC also shared its condolences.

“It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Paulao, a man whose presence left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His passion for the sport and his selfless dedication inspired athletes, coaches and the wider community,” the TTOC’s post read.

“During his time with us in Tobago, Paulao gave more than his expertise – he gave kindness, patience and his unwavering belief in others.

“He taught by example, showing us the value of respect, hard work and love for the game.”

Widely known as Paulao, da Costa was a prominent figure for Brazil during his playing days, earning a bronze medal at the Beach Volleyball World Championships in 1997 alongside Paulo Emilio. After his transition to coaching, da Costa inspired teams to memorable performances on the world stage – most notably leading Italy’s men’s team to Olympic silver in the beach volleyball tournament at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and Chile’s teams to gold at the 2019 Pan American Games.

“Paulao earned respect for his results and for his passion, dedication and warmth,” a September 2 FIVB release said. “He raised Chile’s profile on the world stage and inspired many players and colleagues.

“The FIVB extends its deepest condolences to Paulao’s family and loved ones, the Chilean Volleyball Federation, Brazilian Volleyball Confederation and the South American volleyball community during this difficult time.”