Yung Bredda nominated for Africa Global Music Award

Yung Bredda performs at the Caesar's Army In De Paint party on August 31 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Trinidad and Tobago artiste Akhenaton “Yung Bredda” Lewis has been nominated for the Best Global Act for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards to be held in Lagos, Nigeria from November 25-30.

Other nominees are some of the biggest names in the global music industry including rapper Drake and pop stars Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

There are nine nominees in the category.

He shared news of the nomination on August 30 via his social media platforms.

Soca star Patrice Roberts, Terri Lyons and Lady Lava were among the fellow artistes who congratulated him.

Yung Bredda has been nominated for several awards for his widely successful 2024 hit Greatest Bend Over.

He also earned multiple nominations at the recently concluded Caribbean Music Awards.

“The All Africa Music Awards was established in 2014 by the International Committee in collaboration with the African Union with the aim of rewarding and celebrating the musical works, talents, and creativity from across the African continent while promoting African cultural heritage,” its website said.

The event's mission is "to honour and promote African musical talent by recognising excellence in performance, creativity, and innovation. We aim to elevate the global presence of African music, support emerging artistes, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our continent.”