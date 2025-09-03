Woman, 19, killed in crash in Port of Spain
AN accident in Port of Spain on September 3 has left a 19-year-old woman dead.
Newsday understands the accident took place around 5 am at the corner of Park and Henry streets.
A Honda Vezel collided with a bus, and a teenager who was a passenger in the Vezel died.
The driver of the Vezel was taken to hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
