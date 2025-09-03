TTFA signs deal with Stag for World Cup qualifiers

From left-right: Stag brand manager Marc Chan Chow, Carib Brewery managing director David Welch, TT men's football team coach Dwight Yorke and TTFA first vice-president Colin Murray at a sponsorship signing between Stag and the TTFA at Carib Brewery in Champs Fleurs on September 3. - Photo by Roneil Walcott

FOR the second straight day, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) signed a sponsorship agreement with an established business entity for the ongoing 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign – building momentum towards the crucial World Cup qualifier against Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 5.

Fresh from signing a deal with Sunshine Snacks on September 2, TT men's football team head coach Dwight Yorke and TTFA first vice-president Colin Murray were busy again as the association confirmed a sponsorship agreement with Stag at the hospitality suite of Carib Brewery in Champs Fleurs on September 3.

While no monetary figure was disclosed by the respective parties, Stag's partnership with the TTFA will span the duration of Concacaf's final qualifying round, which will begin with the highly anticipated clash with Curacao.

TT have been placed in an intriguing all-Caribbean group for the final round, which also includes Bermuda and arch-rivals Jamaica.

Stag brand manager Marc Chan Chow said Stag's presence will be felt before and after matches as there will be several promotional exercises, to go along with live entertainment which will include the erection of a 14x20 foot stage in the stadium car park for artistes and a live DJ setup.

"Mr Murray is a very tough negotiator. We both had our objectives and I really think we came to a fair deal. Our goal is to support football in the long term," Chan Chow told Newsday. "That's how we went into the negotiations thinking. There was no convincing needed (from the TTFA) at all. We both knew this was a great partnership. It was really about getting down to the dollars, which I can't mention," he said with a chuckle.

Chan Chow is happy Stag and Carib Brewery can be part of the journey, which they hope will culminate with TT's second trip to a men's World Cup.

"I'd like to thank the TTFA and the men's national team for forging a new fire in the nation's hearts for football," Chan Chow said. "Our football association is not just about sponsorship. It's about standing shoulder to shoulder with our national team and our supporters as we fight for our place on the world stage...football is at the core of this country. It unites communities, passions and generations like only a few things can. When the TT team steps on the pitch, every citizen feels it."

Stag and Sunshine Snacks aside, the TTFA received a $3 million injection over a two-year period from the National Gas Company in March, while the government has also committed to boosting the team with a US$2 million figure to assist with the World Cup qualifying campaign as well.

Yorke, a former ambassador of the Malta Carib brand, thanked Stag for coming on board and promised that he, his technical staff and players will do all in their power to ensure TT are among Concacaf's qualifying teams for next year's World Cup. The TT coach said there's a definite buzz around the team on the ground locally and wants to keep that momentum trending upwards.

"We're quietly confident with the work we've been doing...I know there has been a lot of anticipation and a lot is expected, which is quite unbelievable – the support we have seen from the people from TT. It's been quite incredible. The uptick in our sport, which has been in the wilderness for some time. Now, we can see the passion, desire and the love for the game, which is important to me," Yorke said.

"The players and myself certainly relish the opportunity. Friday is a really important game for us to really set the tone and set the benchmark to get the whole country behind us.

After the home qualifier against Curacao, the team will play all their away matches in the final round, starting with a match away to Jamaica on September 9. They will then play away to Bermuda (October 10) and Curacao (October 14) respectively, before finishing the final round with home matches against Jamaica (November 13) and Bermuda (November 18).

For Yorke, the goal is obvious.

"I'm proud of the team. I'm proud of my country. I want nothing but the best for us. And of course, the sole aim is to qualify for the World Cup. That is our aim. That is our mindset. That is our target. That is our desire, to make sure we achieve that."

Carib Brewery managing director David Welch said the omens are positive for the national team and envisaged great things on the horizon.

"For me personally, this moment feels a bit like déjà vu. The last time I was in charge of the commercial activities at Carib Brewery was in 2006. And who do you think was leading our national football team then? None other than our captain at the time, Dwight Yorke.

"Fast forward to 2025 and I'm back now at Carib Brewery and Dwight is back as the head coach of the national team. I would say the writing is on the wall. This partnership is destined for success and I'll take it one step further. It's a sure sign that TT will be qualifying for the 2026 World Cup."