Trinidad and Tobago spinner bags MVP U-17 cricket award

TT Under-17 cricketers and staff, winners of the Cricket West Indies Under-17 50-over tournament. - Photo courtesy TT Cricket Board

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Daron Dhanraj had opposing batsmen bamboozled in the recently concluded Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 50-over tournament and he was rewarded for his effort, winning the best bowler and MVP award. Dhanraj’s 13 wickets in three matches propelled TT to the title in the last round on September 1.

His tally of wickets included a seven-wicket haul against Windward Islands, ending with remarkable figures of 7/22 in 8.4 overs. Other cricketers winning awards were Barbadians Damarko Wiggins (fielder with most catches) and Gadson Boynes (wicketkeeper with most dismissals), along with Tanez Francis of the Leeward Islands (most runs).?Barbados finished second in the 50-over format.

Awards were also presented at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce Conference Centre to the top players in the two-day tournament, which was held prior to the 50-over tournament.

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, who is also the CWI vice-president, said the region’s administrators are committed to the next generation of cricketers.

“The Under-17 Championship is more than a competition. It is a testament to our region’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and sustaining the spirit of cricket across the Caribbean,” Bassarath said.

“It provides a vital platform for young players to sharpen their skills, build lifelong friendships, and embrace the values of respect, perseverance, humility and unity.” Bassarath said the regional stage produced West Indian greats like Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, and more recently, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. “They too were once young dreamers, just like you, daring to imagine what it would feel like to wear the maroon cap with pride,” he said.

Honour roll:

Two-day tournament

Fielder with most catches: Lawshorn Bergan (Leeward Islands)

Wicketkeeper with most dismissals: Christiano Ramanan (TT)

Bowler with most wickets: Kunal Tilokani (Leeward Islands)

Batter with most runs: Kunal Tilokani (Leeward Islands)

MVP: Kunal Tilokani (Leeward Islands)

Runners Up: Leeward Islands

Champions: Barbados

50-over tournament

Fielder with most catches: Damarco Wiggins (Barbados)

Wicketkeeper with most dismissals: Gadson Boynes (Barbados)

Bowler with most wickets: Daron Dhanraj (TT)

Batter with most runs: Tanez Francis (Leeward Islands)

MVP: Daron Dhanraj (TT)

Runners Up: Barbados

Champions: TT