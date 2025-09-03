Trinidad and Tobago cyclists earn silver, bronze in Caribbean Jr Road Champs

Trinidad and Tobago's Kylee Young (L) and Shameka Hoyte (R) atop the podium after pedalling to juvenile women's silver and bronze at the Caribbean Jr Road Champs in Barbados. Winning gold was Bajan Alexis Lashley, centre. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclists Kylee Young and Shameka Hoyte rode to silver and bronze in the Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships juvenile women’s time trial which concluded in Barbados on August 31.

Young clocked 19 minutes and 24.504 seconds (19:24.504) and finished behind 2025 champions Alexis Lashley of Barbados, who clocked (18:38.996).

Hoyte took third place over one minute behind Young, and crossed the finish line in 20:35.582.