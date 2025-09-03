Subway to host inaugural road race for domestic violence

Elite Athletes Alex Ekesa and Alexis John, from left, vice-president Subway TT Johann Mendoza, elite athlete April Francis, general manager Coalition Against Domestic Violence Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh and CEO ExtraMileTT Nicholas Singh. - COURTESY SUBWAY TT

SUBWAY has announced the inaugural Subway Road Race, a fundraising event to be held from 6.12 am, on September 6. The race will take place near the Caldrac Sports Club in Dow Village, California.

The event will feature a 12K race and a 6K x two-leg relay, with all proceeds benefiting the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Registration is still available for the 12K at https://raceroster.com/107526.

The relay has no more spots.

The road race is a key part of Subway’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By partnering with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a leading organisation in the fight against gender-based violence, Subway aims to raise awareness and critical funds to support survivors and to aid with prevention initiatives.

Vice-president at Subway TT Johann Mendoza is anticipating the race.

“We are incredibly excited to host our first-ever road race,” Mendoza said at the event’s launch on August 26 at Subway, St James. “This event is more than just a race, it’s an opportunity for us to come together as a community to support a vital cause. The work of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence is essential, and we are honoured to contribute to their efforts to provide a safer environment for all.”

The event will offer two exciting formats for participants.

A 12K race will provide a challenging and scenic route for seasoned runners. Finishers will receive a “footlong” medal, as the organisers will have Subway-themed prizes.

The 6K x two-leg relay is a fun and engaging option for teams of two which will allow friends, family or colleagues to share the experience and earn matching medals that mimic two six-inch subs.

The total prize pool is $30,000 between the 12K and relay races. The top men’s and women’s runners in the 12K race will take away $3,000 each and a race package for the Midnight 10K, that will take place in Tobago in October.

Second place will be rewarded with $2,000 and third place will earn $1,500. The top three finishers in eight age-group categories will be rewarded, from Under-12 to 60+. The relay prizes include the top mixed team, men’s team and women’s team; and the first leg man and woman for both legs. “We are deeply grateful to Subway for their support,” said Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, general manager at the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “The funds raised from this race will be instrumental in helping us expand our outreach programmes, provide more resources to survivors and continue our advocacy work to end domestic violence in our society. We encourage everyone to come out, run for a cause and make a difference.”

For more information including the race route and registration fees check Subway TT on Facebook and Instagram.