Santa Cruz father gunned down near home

Moraldo Trace, San Cruz where resident Akenithon Blackford was murdered on September 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

SANTA Cruz residents are in shock after a 37-year-old labourer and father of one was shot and killed early on the morning of September 2.

According to reports, Akenithon Blackford of Moraldo Trace was found dead on a dirt track leading to the home he shared with his grandmother.

Police received a report of gunshots around 7 am and arrived on the scene about 20 minutes later. Blackford was found lying on his back, approximately 50 feet off the road. He was clad in a red T-shirt and brown three-quarter jeans, with black combat-style boots.

A hammer and a black plastic bucket, believed to be tools of his trade, were found beside him. His body bore multiple gunshot wounds.

Blackford was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide Region II is investigating.

When Newsday visited the scene, there was no police caution tape, but several CCTV cameras were observed in the area.

Residents described Blackford as hard-working, respectful, and jovial. One man, who did not wish to be identified, said Blackford had "fallen in with the wrong crowd" in his early 20s but had since changed his ways.

The visibly upset resident said he and others could not understand why Blackford would have been targeted, as he was not known to be involved in illegal activities or "keep the wrong company."

Another resident, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she had been in a daze since learning of the murder. She also described Blackford as helpful, respectful, and having a "jovial spirit," adding the neighbourhood was relatively safe.

"He was the kind of person you wouldn't think twice about making some juice for," she said, lamenting their last moments together. "A really kind man."

Several neighbourhood watch signs were observed along the streets of Moraldo Trace. The woman said her thoughts were with Blackford's eight-year-old daughter, who did not live with him, and she hoped his killer(s) were swiftly brought to justice.

A relative of Blackford, who also did not want to be identified or interviewed, simply described him as a "hard-working, good fella."

Blackford's murder comes about two weeks after a pensioner was ambushed in the normally quiet community of La Pastora Road, Santa Cruz, on August 15. On that day residents were awakened around 6 am by screams and gunshots.

The 66-year-old pensioner, who was washing his Mazda BT50 van at a local spring, was approached by two armed men who announced a robbery. During the struggle, the victim was repeatedly struck in the head with a spanner as the men demanded his car keys. The victim pulled out his licensed firearm and fired several shots at his attackers.

The two bandits ran off, but the getaway driver crashed the car they came with into an embankment. When Santa Cruz police arrived, they found the driver, a woman wearing a black face mask, dead with a bullet wound to her forehead.

Less than two hours later, police from the Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were called to a local hospital where a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound. Police determined he was also a suspect. The 23-year-old Sangre Grande man was described as bleeding, barefoot, and wet.

In Valencia, a 42-year-old man was shot and killed on September 1. The victim was identified as Teejay Jaime Joyce of Dennis Avenue, Plantation Road, Valencia.

Reports say at about 11 pm, a relative of Joyce heard scuffling noises inside his home. On checking, the relative saw blood along a track at the side of the house.

Before reaching Joyce, the relative heard several rapid explosions. The relative ran back to their home and called police at about 11.40 pm.

When officers arrived, they were directed to Dennis Avenue, where they found Joyce motionless on his back along a dirt track about 300 feet from the road.

He was dressed in a dark-coloured jersey over a red jersey and blue pants. A yellow electrical cord was tied around his neck, and he had apparent chop wounds to his head and hands.

Police collected several spent nine mm shell casings near his head.