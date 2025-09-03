Sagicor, TT Food Bank support 200 families for Independence

Sagicor and TT Food Bank partnered to provide support for 200 families. -

SAGICOR has collaborated with the Trinidad and Tobago Food Bank as part of its corporate social responsibility to provide support for 200 families, in celebration of Independence Day.

On August 26, representatives of TT Food Bank, Amelia De Matas (director), Xavier Macfarlane (legal officer), and Emma De Matas (social media) collected packages at the Sagicor head office for delivery to families throughout Trinidad. Packages were also distributed in Tobago by TT Food Bank’s partner, Dr Kamane Soman, president of the People Against Domestic Abuse.

Speaking at the handover, Asha Nabbie, vice president of Marketing and Communications at Sagicor Life Inc, said, “This year, Sagicor’s independence observance was guided by our vision, we are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate.

"We’re always seeking ways to deepen our connection to the community and this initiative allows us to achieve that, while honouring our national identity in a meaningful way. We were delighted to partner with TT Food Bank, an organisation that has very clear and laudable objectives about helping others in need.”

Macfarlane said TT Food Bank was founded in 2024, as a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing hunger, preventing food waste, and supporting vulnerable communities.

"We’re thankful to Sagicor for their support as these packages will go a long way to assisting the families which are part of our network.”

Under the theme, “National Pride in Action,” Sagicor said it launched a spirited campaign designed to reflect the strength and unity of TT people, while giving back to those in need.

It said people will hear a celebratory jingle on the airwaves and Sagicor’s head office at the Queen’s Park Savannah has been transformed with a breathtaking installation titled “Birds in Flight,” inspired by the national birds.

"The installation symbolises freedom and forward momentum, with striking uplighting in the evenings bringing the design to life," a media release said.