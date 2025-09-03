PM, Beckles continue Eric Williams debate

Dr Eric Williams. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles have continued a debate started by UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo which claims Dr Eric Williams is not Trinidad and Tobago's first prime minister.

Meighoo has said the statement was a personal view and not a UNC position.

On September 1, Persad-Bissessar described the matter as a non-issue.

In a WhatsApp comment on September 2, in response to a statement made by former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, Persad-Bissessar said, "This is just a group of old men fighting about a dead man. There are many more pressing issues to deal with."

She added, "It’s a democracy, everyone is entitled to an opinion, it’s is what it is."

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, Rowley was not surprised Persad-Bissessar saw the matter as a non-issue.

"It must be a non-issue for her because she facilitates the revising of history and facts. It might be a non-issue for her but it is everything for the rest of us."

Rowley, a former PNM political leader said Williams devoted his life and substantial intellect "into moving us from being a colonial backwater into a respected republic on the world stage."

He said thousands of people benefited from advancements in housing and education and the establishment of institutions such as the Unit Trust Corporation.

"‎It might even be said at this juncture that those who benefited the most are indeed the most unappreciative and ungrateful."

In a statement, current PNM political leader Beckles said, "On the night of TT’s 63rd Independence anniversary, while the nation stood united in reflection and celebration, the UNC chose to sow division."

Rather than uplift the national spirit, Beckles continued, the UNC PRO published a maliciously inaccurate post that attempted to distort historical fact, attacked national symbols, and belittled the hard-won legacy of our independence.

Beckles said the public should consider it a blatant attempt to distract the population from the fact that Persad-Bissessar "has adopted a posture that is both unpatriotic and unapologetic, and has continued to distance herself and her government from independence celebrations, as she did during her ten years in opposition."

Beckles repeated it is is even more alarming that Persad-Bissessar cancelled the traditional Independence Day celebrations in favour of a day of prayer, but failed to attend or send a representative.

She claimed, "It is clear that the UNC will stoop to the lowest levels of ethical and moral behaviour in their attempts to hoodwink the citizenry."

Beckles said, "Among the most blatant of these falsehoods proclaimed by the UNC, and dismissed as a non-issue by the Prime Minister herself, was the allegation that Grantley Adams was TT’s first prime minister."

Beckles said the claim was completely untrue.

"Grantley Adams was the prime minister of the West Indies Federation, a regional entity that existed briefly between 1958 and 1962."

Beckles said the federation collapsed before TT attained sovereignty.

"The truth, supported by law and historical record, is that Dr Eric Eustace Williams became this country’s first prime minister on August 31, 1962; the day our flag was raised and our nation took its rightful place in the world."

Beckles said, "The suggestion that independence was merely the result of the federation’s failure is equally disingenuous."

While the collapse of the federation is part of TT's broader history, she continued, "our independence was neither accidental nor automatic."

Beckles said, "It was the product of deliberate action and strong leadership."

This included Williams leading a delegation to Malboro House in London in May 1962 to negotiate TT's sovereignty.

Beckles said, "This culminated in the passage of the Independence Act by the British Parliament on 30th August, and the birth of our independent nation at midnight on 31st August, 1962."

She added, "To reduce this momentous achievement to regional failure is to insult the intelligence and sacrifice of our people."

Beckles claimed the UNC has attempted to politicise our national flag.

"The red, white, and black were not chosen by any political party, but by a national committee chaired by Sir Ellis Clarke. Red symbolises vitality, black represents strength and unity, and white reflects the sea and the equality of all citizens."

Beckles said those colours were chosen to unite, not divide.

"To claim otherwise is to tarnish a symbol that means the world to all citizens of this great nation."

Beckles also condemned what she described as the UNC’s repeated attempt to brand Williams as racist by citing his 1958 “recalcitrant minority” speech.

"This selective quotation is deliberately misleading, as it sidesteps the fact that Dr Williams was responding to political leaders who were openly advocating for ethnic division."

Beckles said, "His sharp words were directed at those divisive political positions, never toward an ethnic group. To present this today as 'proof' of racial animus is a dangerous manipulation of history, and a betrayal of honest discourse."

Historian Tony Martin, she continued, provides crucial context to Williams’ 1958 “recalcitrant minority” speech, explaining that it was a direct response to political leaders like HP Singh, who had openly advocated for ethnic-based organisations and even proposed the partition of TT in a memorandum to the British government.

"To now present this speech as evidence of racism is a gross and calculated misrepresentation, crafted to stoke division and undermine historical truth."

Beckles said there was an ongoing effort to undermine the legacy of our founding leaders and erode national pride.

"But history is not so easily rewritten. Our Independence was earned. Our symbols were chosen with care. And our story belongs to every citizen."

Beckles said citizens must reject attempts to divide them and guard the truth of TT's journey.

"No amount of spin can undo the facts. TT’s history stands firm, and so must we."

She said, "It is unfortunate that we are led in absentia by a silent, unpatriotic prime minister who cannot stand on her own words."

Beckles promised TT could depend on the PNM to ensure that "the true story of our nation lives on, for the benefit of generations to come."