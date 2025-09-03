Niherst launches National Students’ Innovation Competition

Flyer for the Teach ME 2025 National Students’ Innovation Competition. - Photo courtesy Niherst

AGAINST the backdrop of the recently released 2025 educational achievements, Niherst remains steadfast in its efforts to strengthen student performance and build resilience in core subjects and its commitment to national development, through the launch of the Teach ME 2025 National Students’ Innovation Competition.

A media release said, this initiative forms part of Niherst’s long-standing efforts to work hand in hand with schools, educators, and communities to build national capacity in science, technology and innovation (STI). By equipping students with digital skills, fostering creativity, and encouraging problem-solving, Niherst continues to play a critical role in addressing gaps identified in the education system while preparing youth for a rapidly evolving global landscape.

This year’s competition, themed Youth Innovation with AI and Digital Tools, challenges students to design, code and build virtual solutions to real-world problems in their communities using Roblox Studio. Through this engaging and future-focused platform, participants will gain hands-on exposure to coding, digital prototyping and artificial intelligence concepts, all while sharpening their critical thinking and collaboration skills, the release said.

Acting president of Niherst Julie David said, “This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen STEM competencies across our nation by equipping young people with the skills they need. Niherst's Teach ME initiative nurtures creativity, resilience, and problem-solving in our youth. This competition is not just about coding; it is about inspiring the next generation of innovators who will shape Trinidad and Tobago.”

Through Teach ME and other national STEM initiatives, Niherst continues to provide transformative experiences that empower students, improve academic performance, and bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

Competition highlights:

Open to: Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago (ages eight-17)

Categories: Junior (eight-ten) and Senior (11-17)

Prizes: Up to $50,000 in Unit Trust Corporation gift of units

Registration deadline: September 12

Final judging: November 29

For more info on the Teach ME 2025 National Students’ Innovation Competition and to register, visit Teach ME|Niherst