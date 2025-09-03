New book celebrates Kalinago heritage, Caribbean storytelling

Author David J McCartney hosted the official launch of his new book, Sisserou and the Secret Flower, at Michie Coffee Shop, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on August 29.

A media release said, the book is a young adult fantasy inspired by the indigenous Kalinago people, the lush beauty of Dominica’s rainforest, and the timeless themes of love, spirituality, and transformation. McCartney’s work not only shines a light on Caribbean ancestral wisdom but also celebrates the power of indigenous traditions that continue to inspire the modern world.

The project was made possible through the generous partnership by Chief Annette of Kibe’kuati (a Kalinago non-profit organisation), Unesco, Creative Caribbean, The University of the West Indies, Caricom, the Bocas Lit Festival, with financial contribution from the European Union and the support of the Organisation of ACP States., the release said.

McCartney also acknowledged the creative team behind the project: film director Oliver Milne, editor Tracy Assing, artist and illustrator Jonathan Solis, translator Nina Colum, and his late grandmother, Norma Rosita McCartney, whose legacy of storytelling lives on through this work.

The evening gathered storytellers, artists, and readers in an intimate celebration of Caribbean identity. Speaking at the launch, McCartney described the book as “a bridge between worlds, a story rooted in indigenous Caribbean heritage, yet carrying universal truths that anyone, anywhere, can connect to.”

Sisserou and the Secret Flower is now available on Amazon worldwide with 50 per cent of royalties from book sales being donated to Kibe’Kuati to support cultural preservation within the Kalinago community.