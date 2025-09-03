NAPA venue for law term opening revoked

A gazetted notice designating the Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) auditorium of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, as the place for the sitting for the ceremonial opening of the new law term has been revoked.

The notice, dated August 26 and signed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, was gazetted on September 2.

This comes as the Judiciary announced a scaling back of the opening, which will return to the Hall of Justice, Knox Street.

On September 16, the Judiciary cited national uncertainties for the scaling down of the event to a court sitting only on September 16.

Archie will only deliver an address, and the full format for the ceremonial opening, including the service of divine worship and parade, will return to NAPA in 2026.

The decision to scale down the ceremonial opening follows the government’s move to cancel this year’s annual Independence Day parade, fireworks display, and official functions amid the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) and associated security risks.

A National Day of Prayer and Reflection took its place. State-sponsored fireworks were also cancelled.

The move to NAPA took place in 2023, mainly to accommodate the increased number of judges since the Judiciary said it could not further expand the stage at the Convocation Hall to accommodate them.

In 2020 and 2021, the term opened with a virtual address by Archie owing to pandemic restrictions. There was no parade or inspection of the troops. There was also none in 2022.

In 2018, the interfaith service for the 2018/2019 opening was held at the City Hall auditorium because of the damage to the Trinity Cathedral from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that year.