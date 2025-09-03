Ministry, THA: All schools to reopen on September 8

Dr Michael Dowlath -

AND COREY CONNELLY

The Education Ministry says all schools will be able to reopen on schedule on September 8, as 246 schools have had their full scope of repairs completed and another 25 are in the final phases of upgrades as of September 2.

In a statement on September 2 in response to questions from Newsday, the ministry said it had successfully executed its July/August vacation repair programme (VRP), which targeted 279 government and government-assisted primary and secondary schools for upgrades.

It said eight schools were addressed through specialised initiatives, including targeted projects, corporate-partnership collaborations and emergency-repair interventions to guarantee their readiness for the new academic year.

Of the 25 schools in the final stages of repairs, six are in the Caroni education district, five are in the North Eastern Education District, two are in the South Eastern Education District, three are in the St George East Education District, seven are in the St Patrick Education Eistrict and two are in the Victoria Education District.

The ministry also said approximately 18,000 laptops would be distributed to incoming form one students across the country, beginning on a phased basis from the end of September.

“This initiative ensures that every student entering secondary school will receive a device, including those with special needs.

"The laptops will support both classroom and remote learning while enabling access to AI-enhanced digital textbooks and resources featuring interactive videos, embedded tutors, and problem-solving tools to strengthen performance in critical subjects such as mathematics and language arts.”

The ministry said details regarding laptop models, procurement costs, and suppliers would be shared after completion of the procurement process.

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said he was satisfied with the progress made.

“I am proud that, through collaboration and strategic planning, all schools will be ready to open on schedule. At the same time, we are ensuring that every incoming form-one student is equipped with a laptop to support their learning. This is about more than providing devices – it is about transforming education through technology, ensuring equity, and preparing our young people to succeed in a digital and AI-driven world. I extend my sincere appreciation to all stakeholders – including contractors, MTS teams, school principals, supervisors, and the ministry’s technical staff – for their dedication in making this possible.”

“These combined efforts – upgrading schools while equipping students with modern learning tools – represent the most extensive push to date under the government’s education strategy, aimed at bridging the digital divide, strengthening student outcomes, and ensuring safe, welcoming, and technologically enabled schools.”

The ministry said the vacation repair programme remained a key priority of the national education strategy, representing the most extensive effort to date.

“Recognising the challenges posed by an aging school infrastructure, ongoing and proactive maintenance is essential to ensure the safety, functionality and longevity of our educational facilities.”

THA: 26 schools repaired for $20m

In Tobago, THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett says the division has prioritised 26 of the 57 schools on the island for remedial work on a budget of $20 million ahead of the reopening of the new school term on September 8.

On September 2, TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts said he learnt that no repairs were done to at least 12 schools during the July-August vacation.

“We would have sent out a data tool to collect feedback on the repair programme and we have at least 12 schools, so far. We have had 21 responses and of those 21 responses, 12 would have indicated that no repairs were done at their school,” he told Newsday in a WhatsApp voice note.

“I am seeing some of the schools which I know need significant work, like St Patrick’s Government School has significant work with their electricals to be done. And at this stage for nothing to be done, I am not certain what the division is really working on.”

Roberts claimed the appointment of a new administrator in the division was not helping the situation.

“The unfortunate thing I am hearing is that there is a new administrator. I believe this will be the fourth administrator since I have been the Tobago officer. And with the constant change it takes time for the new persons to get in tune with what is really happening.

“The progressive movement that we are all desirous of is being hindered by these constant changes. The division needs to get their business in order as our education system cannot suffer any longer with these bureaucracies and technical issues at that leadership level.”

He urged the division to “sort out these things so that we could have a smooth reopening.”

In response, Hackett accused Roberts of creating panic and mischief.

She told Newsday, “We have 57 schools and owing to our budget and our prioritising of the projects, only 26 schools were attempted. Forty-five packages at 26 schools and every single school will reopen on Monday, September 8.

“The panic Mr Roberts is trying to create in the space is unwarranted. Nobody expects more than what the division set out to do, which is 45 packages in 26 schools.”

Hackett continued, “Where these 13 schools are coming from? I, as secretary of education, want to know which 13 schools because by my calculation if we have to do 26 schools and there are 57, it means we did not touch 31. The facts are that we have 57 and we only set out to deal with 26 with a $20 million budget and they will all open on Monday.”

She said she planned to conduct a few site visits and, later this week, the division would issue a formal media release detailing the specifics of the programme among other initiatives.

“But for now, those claims need to be refuted aggressively.”

Meanwhile, Hackett said Dowlath was scheduled to visit Tobago on September 3.

Dowlath is expected to meet with the division’s officials, principals and school supervisors. He also will visit the proposed site for the new Scarborough Secondary School as well as the current site at Shaw Park.