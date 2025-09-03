Maraj: New momentum in United States/Trinidad and Tobago relations

Ralph Maraj -

AMBASSADOR to Caricom Ralph Maraj says there is a new momentum in Trinidad and Tobago's relations with the US.

He made this comment on September 2, in response to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's rejection of statements by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the deployment of US naval vessels to the southern Caribbean Sea was a prelude to an invasion of Venezuela and not drug interdiction as claimed by the Trump administration.

On August 26, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio identified TT as part of an alliance the US has formed to combat the flow of illegal drugs into the US. Guyana, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Argentina are the other countries in that alliance. Rubio repeated the importance of this alliance in a statement to congratulate TT on the 63rd anniversary of its independence.

Persad-Bissessar has publicly supported this alliance.

"We will work with anyone to fight the scourge of drugs, arms, and human trafficking. I will accept any help that is available to make our community safe again."

Maraj said the statements by Persad-Bissessar and Rubio underscored new-found strength in US-TT relations.

"Our relationship with the US is particularly important. This is the world’s super power, our most powerful ally, largest trading partner and main source of foreign direct investment."

Maraj said, "Over the past four months, TT has left that approach far behind. It is moving with great certainty in its regional and hemispheric relations, underscored with expressions of solidarity our country has received from both the US and Caricom and also from individual Caribbean neighbours."

He added this was reflected in recent Independence Day greetings from Caricom secretary general Dr Carla Barnett and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali about respective relations with TT being strong.

"It is a harmonious, dynamic environment that bodes well for TT in its regional and hemispheric relations."