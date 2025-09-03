Make more noise over noise pollution

-

THE EDITOR: Recently, there has been quite a lot of discussion on the level of noise from music boxes, noise pollution and encroachment of one's peace of mind where noise is concerned.

Noise pollution, where the interference of one's space and peace is concerned, is a very serious matter that must be addressed before it gets worse and there is an unfortunate reaction by those so affected.

The elderly, children, students studying for exams, teachers and researchers, families, the sick, those retired and looking for peace after years of dedicated service and even animals are affected by loud noise booming in eardrums.

And, the excessive noise does not only come from bars (as was discussed in Beyond the Tape on television), it also emanates from hotels, vehicles and even private residences.

Noise coming from a residence is the worst, as it affects neighbours who may be recuperating from sickness in bed, babies and small children and students studying for exams. We Trinbagonians love our music and we love our liming and fetes.

There is nothing wrong with the type of entertainment we choose but it must be done within the confines of respect for other people's space, privacy and mental wellbeing. Other people may not be enjoying the music at all, to the extent that it becomes a nuisance to them!

Developed countries around the world have recognised the serious threat excessive noise can have on mental health and have created policies and enacted laws to prevent and punish this nuisance. Why does one need to play music at ear-shattering levels?

Why must one play so loudly that everyone else must hear the song, or sound, or bass, too? Has it ever occured to those who turn up the volume to the maximum that that neighbours have no desire to hear the music or, perhaps, are not interested in that type of music?

In the UK, most bars and pubs are located underground to prevent nuisance and those that are above are well insulated to keep the noise inside.

In the US there is strict legislation as to the decibels that music and other sound systems are allowed in public spaces. Any infraction of the law is dealt with severely and swiftly. The police often react within minutes after receiving a complaint.

TT needs to put policies in place that suit our way of life, allowing people to enjoy their pastimes, as they choose and at the same time safeguard the privacy and health of others.Above all, we need to respect the rights of others.

WAHID HOSEIN

Couva