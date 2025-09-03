Indarsingh appointed to Industrial Court

Rudranath Indarsingh -

FORMER Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has been appointed a member of the Industrial Court.

He confirmed that he and two others had been appointed in a conversation with Newsday on September 2.

Indarsingh said he saw his appointment as a continuation of the journey of his life.

“I’ve always been involved in the industrial relations/labour environment in the country, whether as a trade unionist for 19 years. I have championed labour issues on behalf of the United National Congress (UNC) and this is another part of my life that I will dedicate towards fair play and justice in the context of the labour laws of TT.”

He addressed possible criticisms of the fact that he had just exited active politics.

“My critics may have to ask and consider, did they use that same yardstick as it relates to Larry Achong during his tenure at the industrial court of the country. I will seek to perform my duties to the best of my ability in keeping with the labour laws of TT, which are designed to look after the interests of the labour workers and also the business community, in the context of the structure of the court of the country.”

Indarsingh said any restructuring of labour laws was the responsibility of the legislative arm of the country.

Newsday understands former industrial court judge Dr Selwyn Samaroo and ex-magistrate Brambhanan Dubay were also appointed.

PSA president Felicia Thomas congratulated Indarsingh on his appointment.

“Industrial relations is not foreign to Mr Indarsingh and therefore I think he will do well in the position. I look forward to getting and reading judgements from him on behalf of workers. It’s a role I think he’s suited for and he will rise to the occasion.”

Attempts to reach out to the Joint Trade Union Movement, National Trade Union Centre, and Oilfield Workers Trade Union and the PNM were unsuccessful up to press time.

Indarsingh was a member of the All Trinidad General Workers’ Union (ATGWU) and over 25 years held the positions of education and research officer, general secretary and finally president general of the union, holding the latter position from 1999 to 2012. During his tenure, the trade union was renamed from All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers' Trade Union to All Trinidad General Workers' Trade Union.

He served as director on several state boards representing the labour industry as part of a tripartite agreement.

He also represented workers in several privately owned companies; and on behalf of the trade union movement presented numerous position papers to several trade union affiliates in Japan, Geneva, London, Italy, Peru, Venezuela and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. He represented TT at the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other international trade union bodies.

He was awarded the Chaconia Medal Silver of the Order of the Trinity for his contribution to trade unionism in 2005.

Indarsingh served as Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development from January 2011 to June 2011.