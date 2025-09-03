Imbert yet to take any responsibility

Colm Imbert, former finance minister. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Colm Imbert is reported in the media as saying during a PNM public neeting that, “Based on current liquidity levels, the Government’s ability to easily or readily access funds on the domestic market has been severely constrained.”

He boldly stated claims that government froze a number of government loans meant for state enterprises, placed it in the government’s bank account, and will be using that to pay salaries for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Imbert’s statement is most disingenuous and self serving because it is very misleading to say the overall financial pressures and constraints the country is facing today are the fault of the UNC administration.

This government, elected just four months ago, is somewhat struggling to get the economy back on track; yet upon examination, Imbert as the Minister of Finance from September 2015 to April 2025, does not acknowledge or take responsibility for his own mismanagement and incompetence, as well as the PNM’s influence and special interests, which have brought the country to the economic situation it now finds itself.

The reasons why the country is struggling to cope with economic stagnation is due to failed policies, mismanagement and very deep economic inequality which are now Imbert's legacy as the then finance ninister, ably supported for seven years by his former permanent secretary now Opposition Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul.

For nine plus years, Imbert was the architect of large increases in government spending, taxes and borrowing which did not translate our economy into a more robust and vibrant one.

Under his tenure, it was partisan politics first and country second.

This resulted in an economic crisis exacerbated by plans to tax citizens for practically every type of goods and services; and the PNM's legacy was the dismantling of the country's energy and energy-based sectors.

Under Imbert's watch, TT went from being an exporter of oil and gas to a country that must now import every litre of gas that is consumed daily. It costs over US$250 million annually to import fuel we once produced. This perhaps is the main reason for the critical forex shortage.

At the next PNM meeting, Imbert should – instead of attempting to cast unfounded aspersions on the current Government – take responsibility for his own failed tenure as minister of finance.

He must tell the country why he allowed a tiny minority unfettered access to forex, which is the lifeblood of our economy, while the majority were left with crumbs.

TT is breathing a sigh of political relief that the PNM’s litany of mismanagement, corruption, incompetence, cronyism and nepotism, which nearly literally destroyed the country, is now behind us. Hopefully, the PNM will never see the corridors of Government ever again.

CAPIL BISSOON

Via e-mail