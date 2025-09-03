I support Dave Tancoo

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo -

THE EDITOR: As a proud son of this soil, I rise today in full support of the minister of finance for reminding us that the future of Trinidad and Tobago depends on our collective will to move forward as one.

His words are not merely financial projections they are a sober reminder that if we stand shoulder to shoulder, united in purpose, we can get this nation working again.

For far too long, political bickering, personal agendas, and empty promises have stalled progress and left the ordinary citizen feeling forgotten. Today, however, the call is clear: together we must take responsibility for our country’s recovery.

Every dollar invested, every policy crafted, every sacrifice made must be driven by the single vision of rebuilding TT on the foundations of resilience, innovation, and integrity.

The minister’s statement echoes a deeper truth that our nation’s strength has never been found in individual ambition but in the shared determination of its people.

Citizens must no longer stand on the sidelines waiting for change. Instead, we must rise, contribute, and play our part in shaping the TT we all deserve.

I commend the minister for standing firm, speaking with facts, and reminding us that this is not a moment for division but for unity. Let us reject cynicism, silence the noise of detractors, and focus instead on the hard work required to get our nation moving in the right direction.

TT belongs to all of us, and history will judge us not by our complaints but by the courage we showed in times of challenge. Together, with steady leadership and national pride, we can and we will build a stronger tomorrow.

DAVID BECKLES

Arima