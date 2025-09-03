Ex-senior magistrate, attorney join Indarsingh at Industrial Court

NEW MEMBERS: Industrial Court members Brambhanan Dubay; Rudranath Indarsingh; Kathleen George-Marcelle, acting president Herbert Soverall and Dr Selwyn Samaroo. -

THE Industrial Court has announced the appointment of three new members to its bench, among them former Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

Also appointed were a former member of the court, Dr Selwyn Samaroo and former senior magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.

Indarsingh and Dubay confirmed their appointments to Newsday on September 3.

The appointees received their instruments of appointment during a brief ceremony on September 2, presented by acting president of the Industrial Court Herbert Soverall. Indarsingh and Samaroo will preside over disputes under the Essential Services Division, while Dubay will serve in the General Services Division.

A statement from the court on September 3 said, Indarsingh brings over three decades of experience as a politician, trade unionist, and labour advocate.

He has held ministerial positions in works and transport, labour and small enterprise development, local government, and finance and the economy.

Before entering politics, he served as president general of the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers’ Trade Union (ATSGWTU), representing more than 15,000 workers. Notably, he led negotiations for the voluntary separation employment package (VSEP) for Caroni (1975) Ltd., impacting over 10,000 employees. In recognition of his contributions, he received the Chaconia Medal (Silver) in 2005.

Indarsingh holds a BA (Hons) in political science and history from the University of the West Indies.

Samaroo returns to the court, having previously served as a member from 2012 to 2018. An attorney with a robust background in industrial relations and academia, he most recently served as manager of human resources, employee relations at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

Samaroo holds a doctorate of education in learning and leadership and a master's of public administration from the University of Tennessee, US, where he also taught political science. His qualifications include training in negotiation, mediation, and international labour standards from the International Labour Organization.

Dubay joins the court after 17 years as a magistrate and senior magistrate, presiding over criminal, family, and civil matters. A former senior state counsel and police officer, Dubay also served as a tutor and lecturer at the Hugh Wooding Law School and the University of the West Indies.

He holds a legal education certificate from Hugh Wooding Law School and a bachelor of laws from the University of London, with additional certifications in alternative dispute resolution and compliance.

“The Industrial Court extends congratulations to the new members as they embark on this important chapter of service to the people of TT.”

On May 10, the government announced a move to reassess recent appointments to the Industrial Court and the Special Tribunal made by the former administration, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

In a statement, the AG's office said there was a need for broader representation, particularly from the labour movement.

The statement said the cabinet, at its first meeting on May 8, agreed to revisit the recommended appointments, about eight in all, which were set to take effect from May 7 to June 30. The members were initially appointed for a term of three years, but shortly before the April 28 election, their term was extended to five years.

“This government believes that the composition of the court should reflect the viewpoints of a wider range of persons, including, most importantly, members of the labour movement. The cabinet has agreed to reconsider new long-term appointments with this perspective in mind,” the statement said.

To ensure that the work of the court was not disrupted during the review process, the AG’s office said President Christine Kangaloo had granted a short-term extension for current members. The six-month extension for the affected members would have ended in November.

The AG’s Office said the extension allowed the court and tribunal to continue functioning without interruption as the government deliberates on a revised slate of nominees.

The Industrial Court currently comprises 25 members, including the president, vice president, chairman of the Essential Services Division and other members.

Under the current legal framework, all members, except the president, are appointed by the cabinet for terms of three to five years. The president of the court is appointed by the President following consultation with the Chief Justice.

Former labour minister in the PNM government Stephen Mc Clashie had confirmed that the former PNM cabinet renewed some members in the court.

Indarsingh and the others are expected to replace the former members Vincent Cabrera, Lawrence Achong, and Wendy Ali.

Previously, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) expressed unease with the state of the Industrial Court.

At the centre of that unease was Achong, the outgoing chairman of the Essential Services Division and head of the Special Tribunal. The JTUM has long raised concerns about his perceived partiality, calling for his removal, claiming he was anti-worker, anti-labour and not fair in his judgments.