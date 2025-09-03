Cricket West Indies accepts Falcons coach Paul Nixon's apology

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons players celebrate the wicket of Darren Bravo during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match versus Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, in Antigua and Barbuda. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has accepted a formal apology from Antigua and Barbuda Falcons head coach Paul Nixon and the franchise’s management following recent remarks made by Nixon regarding the handling of player medical information.

Following an eight-wicket defeat versus Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on August 27, Nixon publicly questioned CWI’s medical protocols concerning Falcons all-rounder Justin Greaves. He said Greaves was injured before the CPL while on West Indies duty and was unaware.

Three days later, Nixon and Falcons management issued a statement apologising for Nixon’s comments, saying “that there was no intention to offend or undermine the efforts of CWI,” and that Nixon “regrets any and all remarks made.”

CWI responded by firmly stating that all established medical procedures were properly followed ahead of the tournament’s start on August 14.

In a statement released on September 2, CWI clarified that comprehensive medical handover reports were submitted to both the Leeward Islands franchise and the Falcons' medical team.

The documentation, provided by CWI lead physiotherapist Dr Denis Byam, included clearance following a July 20 MRI scan and details of an Achilles complaint from August 6, which had affected Greaves' bowling workload.

Greaves joined the Falcons on August 13, just one day after West Indies concluded their ODI series against Pakistan.

According to CWI, standard CPL protocol requires each franchise’s medical staff to assess incoming players before the tournament begins. However, it was revealed that the Falcons did not conduct the necessary assessment upon Greaves’ arrival and only administered a single physiotherapy session during the first three weeks of the competition.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring defended the integrity of the board’s medical protocols and the professionalism of its sports science and medicine unit.

“We take great pride in the professionalism and expertise of our medical staff, who consistently ensure that player welfare remains the highest priority,” Dehring said. “Our protocols are designed to protect athletes and ensure smooth medical handovers across all levels of competition.”

Dehring also reaffirmed strong ties between CWI and the CPL, calling the league one of West Indies cricket’s most important events.

“The CPL continues to be a success story for West Indies cricket. We are proud to support it and look forward to continued collaboration with all franchises, including the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons,” he added.